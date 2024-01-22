Left-hander Cionel Pérez and Orioles avoid arbitration, agree to $1.2 million, 1-year contract

BALTIMORE (AP) — Left-hander Cionel Pérez and the Baltimore Orioles have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $1.2 million, one-year contract that allows him to earn $4.3 million over two seasons. The deal includes a $2.2 million team option that includes $900,000 in available escalators based on statistics this year. Pérez had asked for $1.4 million and the Orioles had offered $1.1 million when the sides exchanged proposed salaries on Jan. 11. Twenty-one players remain scheduled for hearings, which start next week, including Orioles outfielder Austin Hays, first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, left-hander Danny Coulombe and right-hander Jacob Webb.

