Lee’s single in eighth ends no-hit bid for Phillies’ Wheeler

Rookie Korey Lee singled with one out in the eighth inning off Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler to break up Wheeler’s no-hit bid against the Chicago White Sox. Lee singled just past the glove of diving first baseman Bryce Harper and into right field on a first-pitch sinker. Harper was shifted toward second against the right-handed-hitting Lee. With the Phillies ahead 9-0, Wheeler was removed after the hit on his 106th pitch and replaced by Seranthony Dominguez. Wheeler matched the longest he took a no-hitter, against Detroit in a 3-2 win last June 8.

