Lee’s double-double helps No. 16 Kansas State women beat West Virginia 65-62 in Big 12 quarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ayoka Lee had a double-double and became Kansas State’s all-time leader in rebounds, Serena Sundell added 14 points and eight assists and the No. 16 Wildcats beat West Virginia 65-62 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Lee finished with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting with 11 rebounds, three blocks and a steal. The 6-foot-6 senior has 1,088 career rebounds, moving past Kendra Wecker into first in Wildcats history. Ja’Naiya Quinerly led No. 6 seed West Virginia with 27 points, including five 3-pointers, and Jordan Harrison scored 16. Third-seeded Kansas State plays No. 6 and second-seeded Texas in the semifinals.

