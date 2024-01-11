Lee’s big fourth quarter helps No. 12 Kansas State women turn back Oklahoma 74-57

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and No. 12 Kansas State defeated Oklahoma 74-57, running the Wildcats’ winning streak to 10. Lee had a pair of three-point plays and scored 10 points in the last 2 1/2 minutes after Oklahoma had cut a 16-point deficit to seven. Skylar Vann scored 14 points for the Sooners, who came in averaging 79 points a game but shot just 27%. Nevaeh Tot added 13 points and Sahara Williams 12.Serena Sundell had six straight points for K-State to put the lead at 58-42 with 5:35 to go. Vann then had seven points in a 7-0 Sooner run to cut the margin to seven with 3:17 left. The teams traded free throws before Lee converted her first three-point play, making it 63-53 with 2:29 to play and the lead remained in double figures from there.

