Lee’s 34 points catapults No. 10 Kansas State over No. 22 West Virginia 73-64 in overtime

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — MANHATTAN, KAN.- Ayoka Lee scored 34, Serena Sundell and Bryce Glenn both scored 11 and No. 10 Kansas State rallied to beat No. 22 West Virginia 73-64 on Wednesday night in overtime.Missed free throws by the Wildcats down the stretch in regulation and a buzzer beating layup by Jordan Harrison sent the game to overtime.Lee scored the opening basket of overtime which was followed by a two-pointer by Sundell for an early four point lead in the extra frame.The Wildcats (23-4, 12-3 Big 12) used a 9-0 run in overtime to win by nine.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.