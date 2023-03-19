Leerdam helps Galaxy earn 1-1 draw with Whitecaps

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Kelvin Leerdam scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time to help the Los Angeles Galaxy earn a 1-1 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps. Leerdam’s goal was unassisted for the Galaxy (0-1-2) and came after Tristan Blackmon took a pass from Julian Gressel and scored in the 14th minute to give the Whitecaps (0-2-2) an early lead. The Galaxy fall to 4-4-3 in their last 11 home matches against Vancouver. LA beat Vancouver seven straight times from 2011-14. The Galaxy came into the match with a 4-0-3 record in their last seven matches at home dating to last season. The loss ends the Galaxy’s longest unbeaten run at home since a nine-match streak in 2018.Vancouver snaps a streak of four straight losses on the road.

