Leerdam helps Galaxy earn 1-1 draw with Whitecaps

By The Associated Press
LA Galaxy defender Martín Cáceres, left, heads the ball away from Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ringo H.W. Chiu]

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Kelvin Leerdam scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time to help the Los Angeles Galaxy earn a 1-1 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps. Leerdam’s goal was unassisted for the Galaxy (0-1-2) and came after Tristan Blackmon took a pass from Julian Gressel and scored in the 14th minute to give the Whitecaps (0-2-2) an early lead. The Galaxy fall to 4-4-3 in their last 11 home matches against Vancouver. LA beat Vancouver seven straight times from 2011-14. The Galaxy came into the match with a 4-0-3 record in their last seven matches at home dating to last season. The loss ends the Galaxy’s longest unbeaten run at home since a nine-match streak in 2018.Vancouver snaps a streak of four straight losses on the road.

