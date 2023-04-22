Leeds still in danger after Meslier errors in loss at Fulham

LONDON (AP) — Leeds remained in relegation danger in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at Fulham on the back of two mistakes from goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Both of Fulham’s goals came in the second half after Meslier failed to deal with the crosses from the left Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira benefitted from the goalkeeper only parrying the ball out into the middle of the area. An own-goal by Joao Palhinha in the 79th gave some late hope for Leeds. The visitors started the game two points above the relegation zone and fell to a fourth loss in its last five games.

