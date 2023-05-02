Leeds removes director of football amid Allardyce reports

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds has announced the departure of director of football Victor Orta amid reports of an imminent managerial change that could see Sam Allardyce take over at the relegation-threatened Premier League club. Orta leaves with Leeds in fourth-to-last place in the league and out of the relegation zone only on goal difference with four games remaining. The team has lost five of its last seven games and conceded 23 goals in that period. Orta has been at Leeds since 2017. Leeds manager Javi Gracia has been in his role for only two months but could also lose his job and be replaced by the 68-year-old Allardyce.

