Leeds player Junior Firpo gets 3-game ban for alleged headbutt

LONDON (AP) — Leeds defender Junior Firpo has been suspended for three games for allegedly headbutting a Millwall opponent in an off-the-ball incident during a midweek game in England’s second-tier Championship. The English Football Association says the ban was imposed because Firpo’s actions constituted “violent conduct.” He had denied the allegation. The alleged headbutt was in the 95th minute of Wednesday’s game with Leeds trailing 1-0. After a shot goes out of play, Firpo appears to strike Millwall defender Danny McNamara.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.