LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds is one win away from an immediate return to the Premier League. A 4-0 thrashing of Norwich secured Leeds a trip to Wembley Stadium for the second-tier Championship playoff final. The teams drew 0-0 in the first leg at Norwich on Sunday so Leeds advanced 4-0 on aggregate. Leeds is owned by the San Francisco-based 49ers Enterprises. American golfers Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are minority investors. Leeds was relegated from the Premier League last season. The club was third in the Championship’s regular season behind Leicester and Ipswich, who gained automatic promotion. Leeds will play either West Bromwich Albion or Southampton in the playoff final on May 26.

