Leeds nearing Premier League relegation after 3-1 loss to West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Leeds has slipped closer to relegation from the Premier League after a 3-1 loss at West Ham. The Yorkshire club is two points adrift of 17th-place Everton going into the final game of the season next week. The loss came despite Rodrigo firing Leeds ahead in the first half at London Stadium. Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini secured the win for West Ham. Defeat means Leeds needs to beat Tottenham next week and hope other results go its way to stand any chance of survival.

