Leeds, Man United condemn tragedy chants by rival fans

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds and Manchester United have condemned what they called “completely unacceptable” chants by rival fans about tragedies involving both clubs during Sunday’s Premier League match at Elland Road. The Premier League also says it is treating the issue as a “matter of urgency.” United won 2-0. Some Leeds fans goaded United supporters with chants about the Munich air disaster in 1958. United supporters taunted the home crowd with chants about the death of Leeds fans in Istanbul in 2000.

