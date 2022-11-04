Leeds loses $6.6M pandemic-caused transfer case with Leipzig

GENEVA (AP) — Premier League team Leeds has lost a multi-million dollar pandemic-related transfer dispute with German club Leipzig. The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed an appeal by Leeds against a FIFA ruling that had ordered the English club to pay Leipzig $6.6 million for French forward Jean-Kévin Augustin. Leeds signed him on loan from Leipzig in January 2020. The deal was for Leeds to buy him if the club won promotion to the Premier League. The contract was to expire on June 30 but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the season into July.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.