Leeds looks set to hire Javi Gracia as next manager

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds appears to be close to hiring Javi Gracia as manager of the struggling Premier League team after the Spanish coach arrived at Elland Road. It would be Gracia’s second job in England’s top division. He had a spell at Watford from 2018-19. Leeds has been searching for a replacement for Jesse Marsch. The American was fired on Feb. 6 after nearly a year in charge. Michael Skubala had been coaching Leeds’ under-21 team and was placed in interim charge for the last three games. Leeds has dropped into the relegation zone in that time and is currently in next-to-last place.

