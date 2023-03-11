Leeds in EPL relegation zone after 2-2 draw with Brighton

LEEDS, England (AP) — Jack Harrison rescued a point for Leeds in a 2-2 home draw against Brighton but it was not enough to lift his side out of the English Premier League relegation zone. Harrison curled home a 78th-minute equalizer having earlier scored an own goal to give Brighton a 2-1 lead, as Leeds twice hit back to against the in-form visitor. Alexis Mac Allister’s header was canceled out by Patrick Bamford’s equalizer before the break and Harrison made amends for turning the ball into his own net in the second half with a well-taken finish. Leeds had dropped into the bottom three before kickoff after Bournemouth’s surprise home win against Liverpool stayed in 19th place despite the point.

