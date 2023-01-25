Leeds hires Marsch compatriot Armas as assistant coach

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds has added another American to its coaching staff by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch. Armas was Marsch’s assistant at New York Red Bulls from 2015-18 before becoming head coach when Marsch moved to German team Leipzig. The 50-year-old Armas worked under interim coach Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United last season. He left before Erik ten Hag took over as the permanent manager. Armas spent his playing career at the Los Angeles Galaxy and Chicago Fire and made 66 appearances for the United States.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.