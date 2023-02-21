Leeds hires Javi Gracia as manager to replace Marsch

By The Associated Press
Leeds United applaud to supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road, Leeds, England, Sunday, Feb.12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

LEEDS, England (AP) — Spanish coach Javi Gracia has gotten a second chance to manage in the Premier League. He has been hired by Leeds as the replacement for Jesse Marsch at the relegation-threatened team. The 52-year-old Gracia previously had a spell at Watford from 2018-19. He kept the team in England’s top flight in back-to-back seasons before being fired after 20 months in charge. It has taken more than two weeks for Leeds to replace Marsch. He was fired on Feb. 6 after nearly a year in the job. The club has dropped into the relegation zone since then and is currently in next-to-last place.

