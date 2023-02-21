Leeds hires Javi Gracia as manager to replace Marsch

LEEDS, England (AP) — Spanish coach Javi Gracia has gotten a second chance to manage in the Premier League. He has been hired by Leeds as the replacement for Jesse Marsch at the relegation-threatened team. The 52-year-old Gracia previously had a spell at Watford from 2018-19. He kept the team in England’s top flight in back-to-back seasons before being fired after 20 months in charge. It has taken more than two weeks for Leeds to replace Marsch. He was fired on Feb. 6 after nearly a year in the job. The club has dropped into the relegation zone since then and is currently in next-to-last place.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.