Leeds goes back to CAS in latest transfer case with Augustin over $30M wage settlement

By The Associated Press
FILE - Leipzig's Jean-Kevin Augustin scores his side's 2nd goal during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and VFB Stuttgart in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. English soccer club Leeds is going to sport’s highest court for a second appeal case involving former striker Jean-Kévin Augustin. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jens Meyer]

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — English soccer club Leeds is going to sport’s highest court for a second appeal case involving former striker Jean-Kévin Augustin. This time Leeds is contesting a $30 million salary settlement in their dispute over a transfer deal during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Leeds has a Nov. 16 hearing to challenge a FIFA award to Augustin. FIFA judges told Leeds to pay up Augustin’s five-year contract agreed in the 2019-20 soccer season. Leeds argued the deal was voided because the pandemic delayed the season beyond his June 30 contract expiry. Leeds lost a previous case against Leipzig.

