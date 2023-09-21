Leeds goes back to CAS in latest transfer case with Augustin over $30M wage settlement

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — English soccer club Leeds is going to sport’s highest court for a second appeal case involving former striker Jean-Kévin Augustin. This time Leeds is contesting a $30 million salary settlement in their dispute over a transfer deal during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Leeds has a Nov. 16 hearing to challenge a FIFA award to Augustin. FIFA judges told Leeds to pay up Augustin’s five-year contract agreed in the 2019-20 soccer season. Leeds argued the deal was voided because the pandemic delayed the season beyond his June 30 contract expiry. Leeds lost a previous case against Leipzig.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.