Leeds fan reportedly injured in fall from stands at Stamford Bridge during match against Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — A Leeds fan was taken to a hospital after an incident in the stands during the team’s FA Cup fifth-round match at Chelsea. British media reported the supporter fell from the top tier at Stamford Bridge after Leeds had opened the scoring in the eighth minute. Both teams said an “incident” had occurred, but did not confirm a spectator falling. There was no immediate word on the fan’s condition. Chelsea won the game 3-2 with Conor Gallagher’s last-minute goal handing the Blues a quarterfinal at home to Leicester on the weekend of March 16-17.

