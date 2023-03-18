Leeds boosts EPL survival hopes in 4-2 win at Wolverhampton

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Rasmus Kristensen scored just seconds after coming on and Leeds withstood a late comeback to beat Wolverhampton 4-2 and move out of the Premier League relegation zone. Kristensen’s goal in the 62nd minute extended Leeds’ lead to 3-0 following strikes by Jack Harrison and Luke Ayling before Wolves got back into the match at Molineux. Jonny’s volley from more than 35 yards out made it 3-1 in the 65th minute and Matheus Cunha scored eight minutes later. But Wolves lost momentum when Jonny was shown a red card in the 84th minute for a reckless challenge on Ayling. Rodrigo added a fourth goal for the visitors in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.