Leeds beats Liverpool 2-1 to ease pressure on Marsch

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Leeds has ended its four-match losing run in the English Premier League by beating Liverpool 2-1 thanks to Crysencio Summerville’s 89th-minute goal at Anfield that eased the pressure on coach Jesse Marsch. Leeds climbed out of the relegation zone following its first win since August. Liverpool remains marooned in mid-table and eight points from the top four in what is proving a difficult season for Jurgen Klopp’s team. The Reds fought back from conceding a bizarre opener in the fourth minute scored by Leeds striker Rodrigo following a mix-up between Joe Gomez and Alisson Becker. Mohamed Salah equalized by volleying home from Andrew Robertson’s left-wing cross in the 14th.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks down during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield, Liverpool, Saturday Oct. 29, 2022. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)
Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield, Liverpool, Saturday Oct. 29, 2022. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, celebrates with team-mate Roberto Firmino after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield, Liverpool, Saturday Oct. 29, 2022. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)
Liverpool fans in the stands ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield, Liverpool, Saturday Oct. 29, 2022. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)
Tempers flare between Liverpool's Andrew Robertson and Leeds United's Tyler Adams during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield, Liverpool, Saturday Oct. 29, 2022. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson (left) and Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)
