Leeds beats Liverpool 2-1 to ease pressure on Marsch

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Leeds has ended its four-match losing run in the English Premier League by beating Liverpool 2-1 thanks to Crysencio Summerville’s 89th-minute goal at Anfield that eased the pressure on coach Jesse Marsch. Leeds climbed out of the relegation zone following its first win since August. Liverpool remains marooned in mid-table and eight points from the top four in what is proving a difficult season for Jurgen Klopp’s team. The Reds fought back from conceding a bizarre opener in the fourth minute scored by Leeds striker Rodrigo following a mix-up between Joe Gomez and Alisson Becker. Mohamed Salah equalized by volleying home from Andrew Robertson’s left-wing cross in the 14th.

