Leeds beats Forest 2-1 to climb out of EPL’s relegation zone

LEEDS, England (AP) — Luis Sinisterra’s strike completed Leeds’ rally for a 2-1 home win in its Premier League relegation battle against Nottingham Forest. The Colombia winger curled home the winner in first-half stoppage time to lift his team out of the bottom three. Forest took a 12th-minute lead through Orel Mangala. Jack Harrison equalized in the 20th before Sinisterra scored to extend the visitors’ winless league run to eight matches. Leeds bounced back from Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Arsenal and has taken 10 points from Javi Gracia’s six league games in charge. The team climbed five places to 13th in a heavily congested bottom half of the standings.

