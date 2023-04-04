Leeds beats Forest 2-1 to climb out of EPL’s relegation zone

By The Associated Press
Leeds United's Weston McKennie, left, and Nottingham Forest's Danilo battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road, Leeds, England, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Davies]

LEEDS, England (AP) — Luis Sinisterra’s strike completed Leeds’ rally for a 2-1 home win in its Premier League relegation battle against Nottingham Forest. The Colombia winger curled home the winner in first-half stoppage time to lift his team out of the bottom three. Forest took a 12th-minute lead through Orel Mangala. Jack Harrison equalized in the 20th before Sinisterra scored to extend the visitors’ winless league run to eight matches. Leeds bounced back from Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Arsenal and has taken 10 points from Javi Gracia’s six league games in charge. The team climbed five places to 13th in a heavily congested bottom half of the standings.

