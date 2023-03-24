Lee, Shin, Lopez share lead at LPGA’s 1st full-field event

By The Associated Press
Alison Lee hits from the 15th tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt York]

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. (AP) — Alison Lee and Jenny Shin each reeled off four straight birdies in the middle of their rounds and joined Gaby Lopez at 7-under 65 Thursday to share a one-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA Drive on Championship. Taiwan’s Wei-Ling Hsu and England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff were tied for fourth after opening 66s. Ten players are tied for sixth place at 5 under, as 114 golfers in the 142-player field carded a score of even par or better.

