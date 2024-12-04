Lee sets scoring record for No. 13 Kansas State women in 90-43 win over Eastern Illinois

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 15 points and became Kansas State’s all-time leading scorer as the 13th-ranked Wildcats blasted Eastern Illinois 90-43. Lee scored her 13th point on a layup at the 6:59 mark of the third quarter to give her 2,334 points, one more than Kendra Wecker had in her career that ended in 2005. Zyanna Walker led the Wildcats with 16 points, matching her career high, to go with a career-high 10 assist. Kiyley Flowers had nine points to pace the Panthers (2-4), who shot 38%.K-State shot 54.5% and was 11 of 20 from 3-point range, led by Sides going 4 of 4. Walker had 11 points at the half as the Wildcats shot 57% to race to a 41-19 lead as the Panthers shot 29%.

