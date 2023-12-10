Lee scores 28 points, No. 13 Kansas State women use big third quarter to race past Missouri 84-56

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting and No. 13 Kansas State used a big third quarter to roll to an 84-56 win over Missouri in the inaugural Bill Snyder Basketball Classic. Brylee Glenn had 10 points in the third quarter when the Wildcats were 15-of-21 shooting, going 11 of 12 inside the arc and 4 of 9 from deep. Missouri was 4 of 14 with four turnovers and saw a seven-point halftime deficit balloon to 68-37. Abby Feit and Hayley Frank had 13 points apiece for the Tigers. Kansas State hit all seven shots, four of them 3-pointers, in an 18-0 run in the third quarter. Missouri missed four shots and had two turnovers.

