Lee leads the Australian PGA Championship by 3 shots from Hoshino of Japan

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Min Woo Lee has extended his lead to three shots at the Australian PGA Championship after a 5-under 66 to move to 17 under after three rounds. Rikuya Hoshino of Japan surged into second at 14 under after making six birdies on the back nine for a 64. Hoshino is one shot ahead of Curtis Luck (66) and three ahead of Adam Scott. The tournament, a season-opener for the European tour, is being played at Royal Queensland Golf Club, the proposed golf venue for the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane.

