Lee leads the Australian Open by 3 shots, moves into a prime position for back-to-back titles

SYDNEY (AP) — Min Woo Lee has moved into a strong position to win back-to-back titles by taking a three-shot lead halfway through the Australian Open just five days after clinching the Australian PGA Championship. The 25-year-old Western Australian golfer moved to 12 under after a 64 at The Australian Golf Club in the second round. American Patrick Rodgers is tied for second with Connor Syme of Scotland at 9 under. He followed his opening 64 at The Lakes with a 70 at The Australian. Two-time major winner Jiyai Shin leads the women’s field at 9 under, two shots clear of defending champion Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa and three ahead of fellow South Korean Jenny Shin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.