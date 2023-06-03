Lee, Knight share second-round lead at Mizuho Americas Open, 2 Kos, Zhang lurking

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
Minjee Lee, of Australia, sets up her shot off the 18th tee during the first round of the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo]

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Minjee Lee matched the tournament best with an 8-under 64 for a share of the lead Friday in the LPGA Tour’s weather-delayed Mizuho Americas Open. Cheyenne Knight had a 68 in the inaugural event to join Lee at 7-under 137 atop the tightly bunched leaderboard that features five top-10 players and promising newcomer Rose Zhang Play was suspended late in the afternoon for 1 hours, 47 minutes because of dangerous weather conditions near Liberty National and the last groups barely finished before darkness on the course adjacent to the Hudson River with a spectacular view of the New York City skyline and the Statue of Liberty. The fifth-ranked Lee, from Australia, birdied eight of the first 12 holes in a bogey-free round.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.