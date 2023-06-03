Lee, Knight share second-round lead at Mizuho Americas Open, 2 Kos, Zhang lurking

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Minjee Lee matched the tournament best with an 8-under 64 for a share of the lead Friday in the LPGA Tour’s weather-delayed Mizuho Americas Open. Cheyenne Knight had a 68 in the inaugural event to join Lee at 7-under 137 atop the tightly bunched leaderboard that features five top-10 players and promising newcomer Rose Zhang Play was suspended late in the afternoon for 1 hours, 47 minutes because of dangerous weather conditions near Liberty National and the last groups barely finished before darkness on the course adjacent to the Hudson River with a spectacular view of the New York City skyline and the Statue of Liberty. The fifth-ranked Lee, from Australia, birdied eight of the first 12 holes in a bogey-free round.

