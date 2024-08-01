Lee Kiefer and Lauren Scruggs help ensure at least a silver medal for the US in team fencing

PARIS (AP) — Lee Kiefer was the standout as the United States beat Canada 45-31 in their women’s team foil fencing semifinal to guarantee at least a silver medal at the Paris Olympics. Two-time individual gold medalist Kiefer, silver medalist Lauren Scruggs and Jacqueline Dubrovich will face Italy in the final later Thursday after the Italians beat Japan 45-39. Italy is seeded first and the U.S. second in the bracket. The U.S. could win its first-ever team fencing gold and two gold medals at the same Olympics for the first time.

