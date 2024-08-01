Lee Kiefer and Lauren Scruggs help ensure at least a silver medal for the US in team fencing

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
United States' Lee Kiefer reacts as she competes with Canada's Yunjia Zhang in the women's team foil semifinal match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

PARIS (AP) — Lee Kiefer was the standout as the United States beat Canada 45-31 in their women’s team foil fencing semifinal to guarantee at least a silver medal at the Paris Olympics. Two-time individual gold medalist Kiefer, silver medalist Lauren Scruggs and Jacqueline Dubrovich will face Italy in the final later Thursday after the Italians beat Japan 45-39. Italy is seeded first and the U.S. second in the bracket. The U.S. could win its first-ever team fencing gold and two gold medals at the same Olympics for the first time.

