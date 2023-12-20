Lee, Horvat lead Islanders to 3-1 win over Oilers

By: SCOTT CHARLES The Associated Press
New York Islanders' Anders Lee, second from left, celebrates with Bo Horvat, left, after scoring a goal, while Edmonton Oilers' Stuart Skinner, right, and Cody Ceci, second from right, react during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

NEW YORK (AP) — Anders Lee and Bo Horvat scored power-play goals and the New York Islanders beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Simon Holmstrom scored his league-leading fifth short-handed goal and Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid.

Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton and Stuart Skinner made 17 saves in the Oilers’ third straight loss.

The Oilers opened the scoring 1:23 into the first period when Draisaitl surprised Sorokin with a shot from the left faceoff circle. It was his 13th of the season.

The Islanders then scored three times in the second period.

Lee tied the score at 2:39 as Kyle Palmieri’s shot squeaked through Skinner’s pads, and Lee buried the loose puck for his eighth.

Brock Nelson found Horvat in the slot and slid a puck from the side to set up his teammate to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead with 8 1/2 minutes left. It was Horvat’s 13th and extended his career-high point streak to 11 games.

Holmstrom hammered a one-time pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau with 5:50 left after Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkinds made an errant pass in the offensive zone to lead to the odd-man rush.

Edmonton had a chance to pull within one goal but failed to execute on a 58-second two-man advantage and only generated one shot attempt on goal following Holmstrom’s goal.

The Oilers finished 0 for 4 on the power play.

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid was held off the scoresheet, ending his 12-game point streak.

Islanders forward Julien Gauthier left the game early in the second period and did not return.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At New Jersey on Thursday night.

Islanders: At Washington on Wednesday night.

