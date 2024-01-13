Lee has 21 points, 10 rebounds as No. 12 K-State beats No. 10 Texas 61-58

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee had 21 points and 10 rebounds while becoming Kansas State’s career leader in blocked shots, and the No. 12 Wildcats rallied for a 61-58 victory over No. 10 Texas. The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Longhorns. Serena Sundell added 12 points and Jaelyn Glenn had 10 as the Wildcats improved to 17-1 overall and 5-0 in the Big 12 with their 11th straight win overall. Madison Booker scored 23 points and Aaliyah Moore had 15 for the Longhorns. Shaylee Gonzales had a 3-pointer from the wing blocked with less than 10 seconds to go, allowing the Wildcats to run out the clock.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.