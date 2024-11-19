Lee and Walker score 16 apiece as No. 10 Kansas State rolls past Little Rock, 73-43

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee and Zyanna Walker scored 16 points apiece, Kansas State used a big run midway through the first half to take control, and the No. 10 Wildcats rolled to a 73-43 victory over Little Rock. Eliza Maupin and Taryn Sides added 10 points each for the Wildcats, who have won the first four games on their season-opening five-game homestand in lopsided fashion. Sug Williams scored 10 points and Jordan Holman had eight points and nine rebounds for the Trojans, who fell to 1-3.

