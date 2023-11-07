LeDee’s career-high 27 points carry No. 17 San Diego State to 83-57 win over Cal State Fullerton

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
Cal State Fullerton guard Max Jones, left, and teammate forward Vincent Lee (13) battle for a loose ball with San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee (13) as San Diego State forward Elijah Saunders looks on, behind, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored six of his career-high 27 points in the first three minutes of the second half and No. 17 San Diego State broke open a close game to beat Cal State Fullerton 83-57 in their season opener. LeDee also pulled down 10 rebounds for SDSU, runner-up for last season’s national title. Before the game, the school unveiled banners for being an NCAA finalist and for winning the Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles. The Aztecs reached their first Final Four, beat Florida Atlantic 72-71 on Lamont Butler’s buzzer-beater and then lost to UConn 76-59 in the championship game.

