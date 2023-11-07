LeDee’s career-high 27 points carry No. 17 San Diego State to 83-57 win over Cal State Fullerton

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored six of his career-high 27 points in the first three minutes of the second half and No. 17 San Diego State broke open a close game to beat Cal State Fullerton 83-57 in their season opener. LeDee also pulled down 10 rebounds for SDSU, runner-up for last season’s national title. Before the game, the school unveiled banners for being an NCAA finalist and for winning the Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles. The Aztecs reached their first Final Four, beat Florida Atlantic 72-71 on Lamont Butler’s buzzer-beater and then lost to UConn 76-59 in the championship game.

