LeDee’s 31 points, 10 rebounds lead No. 19 San Diego State past San Jose State 81-78

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee had 31 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 19 San Diego State held off San Jose State 81-78 for its seventh straight win. LeDee, the Mountain West’s leading scorer at 21.4 points per game, has scored at least 20 in four straight games. Lamont Butler added 16 points and Micah Parrish had 13 for the Aztecs. Jay Pal scored 10 points and blocked a potential tying layup with three seconds remaining to secure the victory. Alvaro Cardenas led the Spartans with 21 points and six assists.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.