Ledee, Waters deliver in OT, San Diego State tops California 76-67

SAN JUAN CAPSTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon Ledee knocked down a pair of jumpers and Reese Waters was 4-for-4 from the line in overtime and San Diego State hit 9-of-10 free-throw attempts in overtime as the Aztecs beat California 76-67 in the SoCal Showcase in San Juan Capistrano. San Diego State is now 8-6 all-time against the Golden Bears and 3-0 in games played on a neutral court. The Aztecs entered the game after winning the 2023 Continental Main Event tournament while Cal lost both of its games at the SoCal Classic tournament.

