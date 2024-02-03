LeDee scores 16 points to lead San Diego State to 81-67 win vs. No. 17 Utah State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LeDee had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead San Diego State to an 81-67 win against Great Osobor and No. 17 Utah State to pull the Aztecs within one game of the Mountain West Conference leader. LeDee scored nine of his points in the second half of the showdown between the top two scorers and rebounders in the league. Osobor had 17 points and seven rebounds. The Aztecs beat the Aggies for the fifth straight time. That streak includes a win in the conference tournament championship game.

