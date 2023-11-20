LeDee has 34, 17 rebounds, San Diego St. beats Washington 100-97 in OT, wins Main Event title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored a career-high 34 points — 10 after regulation — and grabbed 17 rebounds to help San Diego State beat Washington 100-97 in overtime and win the Continental Tire Main Event championship. Elijah Saunders made 3 of 3 from 3-point range and scored 16 points for San Diego State. Micah Parrish added 15 points and Reese Waters 13. Keion Brooks Jr. scored eight of his 22 points in overtime, Sahvir Wheeler finished with 19 points and six assists, and Moses Wood added 18 points for Washington. Paul Mulcahy had 11 points and tied his career-high with 13 of the Huskies’ 27 assists — their most since recording 30 against California on February 10, 2011.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.