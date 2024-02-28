LeDee has 27 points, 11 rebounds to lead No. 20 SDSU to a 72-64 win against San Jose State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LeDee had 27 points — 21 in the second half — and 11 rebounds for No. 20 San Diego State, which held off last-place San Jose State 72-64 to stay in the thick of the tight Mountain West Conference race. The defending regular-season and MWC Tournament champion Aztecs beat the Spartans for the 13th straight time to remain just behind conference co-leaders Boise State and Utah State. The Aztecs get six days off before playing at UNLV next Tuesday night and then finishing the regular season at home against Boise State on March 8.

