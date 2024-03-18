Led by No. 1 seed USC, the Pac-12 has 7 teams in the NCAA Tournament in its final run

The Pac-12 will be looking for one more special women’s basketball moment with seven teams including top-seeded Southern California picked for the NCAA Tournament. The league known as the “Conference of Champions” is closing up shop in its current form as the majority of its members are leaving for other conferences. But not before the league takes a run at one last women’s basketball title. Stanford and UCLA are two seeds. Oregon State is a three seed, Colorado and Utah are five seeds while Arizona is in a First Four game.

