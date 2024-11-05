Led by Mark Sears, No. 2 Alabama is perhaps SEC’s best hope to end national title drought

Alabama entered the season as perhaps the Southeastern Conference’s best hope to end its national title drought in men’s basketball. The second-ranked Crimson Tide are fully embracing those expectations, with Mark Sears and Grant Nelson returning and several newcomers immediately grabbing starting roles. A 110-54 win over UNC Asheville was a nice way to break into the season for a team coming off its first Final Four appearance. It’s hard to downplay a roster that includes Sears and Nelson along with talented newcomers. No SEC team has won a national championship since Kentucky in 2012.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.