Led by JuJu Watkins, No. 3 USC women pummel Cal Poly 90-35 with 6 players in double figures

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 16 points, freshman Kaleigh Heckel added 16 points off the bench and No. 3 Southern California routed Cal Poly 90-35 in the Trojans’ home opener. USC improved to 2-0 and showed no jet lag from its season-opening victory over No. 20 Ole Miss in Paris on Monday. The Mustangs were led by Sydney Bourland with 12 points and six rebounds. USC’s Rayah Marshall finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. She scored her 1,000th career point in the first quarter, joining an exclusive club that includes Cheryl Miller, who sat courtside. The final score was USC’s largest lead of the game.

