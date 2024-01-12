Led by freshman JuJu Watkins, No. 9 USC looks to end 9-game rivalry skid against No. 2 UCLA women

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 2 UCLA and the ninth-ranked Southern California women are about to meet again. The Bruins handed the Trojans their only loss in the teams’ Pac-12 opener two weeks ago. This time, UCLA travels across Los Angeles to play on USC’s home court on Sunday. Trojans freshman JuJu Watkins is the nation’s second-leading scorer at 26.1 points per game. The Bruins will be focused on stopping her after she scored a game-high 27 points in their 71-64 win last time. The Trojans own a 16-game home winning streak but they’ve lost nine in a row to UCLA.

