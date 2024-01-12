Led by freshman JuJu Watkins, No. 9 USC looks to end 9-game rivalry skid against No. 2 UCLA women

By BETH HARRIS The Associated Press
Southern California guard JuJu Watkins, center, is defended by UCLA forward Gabriela Jaquez, left, and center Lauren Betts (51) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 2 UCLA and the ninth-ranked Southern California women are about to meet again. The Bruins handed the Trojans their only loss in the teams’ Pac-12 opener two weeks ago. This time, UCLA travels across Los Angeles to play on USC’s home court on Sunday. Trojans freshman JuJu Watkins is the nation’s second-leading scorer at 26.1 points per game. The Bruins will be focused on stopping her after she scored a game-high 27 points in their 71-64 win last time. The Trojans own a 16-game home winning streak but they’ve lost nine in a row to UCLA.

