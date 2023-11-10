Led by Frank Gore Jr.’s 3 TDs, Southern Miss gets 34-31 OT win over Louisiana-Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Frank Gore Jr. ran for 158 yards and accounted for three touchdowns that included the game winner in overtime to help Southern Mississippi beat Louisiana-Lafayette 34-31. Louisiana-Lafayette scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to go up 28-21 with 5:55 remaining. But Ethan Crawford then led Southern Miss on a 10-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jakarius Caston, that tied it 28-all. The Ragin’ Cajuns couldn’t cross midfield on the next possession to force overtime. Kenneth Almendares kicked a 34-yard field goal for the Ragin’ Cajuns in the first possession of OT before Gore scored on a 3-yard run.

