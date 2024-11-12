Led by Dailey and Stefanovic, UCLA routs Boston U. 71-40 after falling out of the Top 25

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Dailey Jr. and Lazar Stefanovic scored 13 points each and UCLA defeated Boston University 71-40. The Bruins improved to 2-1 after falling out of the AP Top 25 on Monday as the result of a loss to New Mexico on a neutral court last week. UCLA’s defense forced 28 turnovers, which led to 36 points for the Bruins. The Terriers dropped to 0-3. They got 10 points from Kyrone Alexander. Sebastian Mack added 12 points for the Bruins.

