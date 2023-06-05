LeCroy, Wimmer lead South Carolina to regional championship with 16-7 win over Campbell

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Talmadge LeCroy drove in five runs, Braylen Wimmer had four hits, and South Carolina defeated Campbell 16-7 to win the Columbia Regional and advance to the super regionals. The Gamecocks took control with a seven-run third inning in which LeCroy had a two-run double and Will McGillis hit a two-run home run. Gavin Casas, Will Tippett and Dylan Brewer also drove in runs in the inning. South Carolina added four runs in the fifth. Wimmer homered to lead off the inning and South Carolina added runs on a groundout, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly.

