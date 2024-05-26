Leclerc’s win removes Monaco millstone. Ferrari boss hopeful the gap to Red Bull is closing

MONACO (AP) — Ferrari doubled its win tally from all last season and Charles Leclerc ended his barren two-year run in Formula 1 with victory from pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix. Eight races into this season, Ferrari and McLaren are looking like they might be able to challenge Red Bull. For F1 fans as a whole it offers hope of more competitive racing. Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur says “it’s exciting and I hope it will be like this for the rest of the season.” Leclerc and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. have one win each and so has McLaren’s Lando Norris. That makes it 5-3 to Red Bull so far.

