Leclerc’s podium finish raises spirits at Ferrari ahead of its home F1 race at Monza

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Ferrari had an unexpected boost at the Dutch Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc’s hard-earned podium finish cheered the out-of-form Italian team ahead of its home race. Leclerc was sixth on the grid but overtook Red Bull’s Sergio Perez at the start before also passing Mercedes’ George Russell and the on-form McLaren of Oscar Piastri. His teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. surged from 10th on the grid to finish fifth. Not bad for a team which Leclerc said was targeting sixth place in a “damage limitation” exercise before planned car upgrades at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza next week.

