Leclerc to start Belgian GP from first after inheriting pole from penalized Verstappen

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Charles Leclerc will start the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position after clocking the second best time in qualifying behind Max Verstappen, who faces a 10-place grid penalty for the race. Verstappen topped the time sheets his a Red Bull Saturday on the rainy track in the forested hills of the Ardennes. But the Formula One leader will start Sunday’s race from 11th earned the 10-place penalty after Red Bull exceeded the allowed number of power unit when they put a new engine into his car. Leclerc was next in his Ferrari, followed by Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez in third. Lewis Hamilton was fourth, followed by McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

