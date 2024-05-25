Leclerc takes pole position for Monaco GP and ends Verstappen’s bid for F1 record

MONACO (AP) — Charles Leclerc has taken pole position for Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix. He’s ended Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen’s bid for a record-extending ninth straight pole. Verstappen starts Sunday’s race from sixth place for Red Bull on arguably the most difficult track for overtaking in F1. Leclerc secured his third pole in four years at Monaco and took his career total to 24 poles. He finished .154 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and .248 clear of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren’s Lando Norris qualified fourth ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell and Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton goes from seventh on the grid.

