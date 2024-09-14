Leclerc qualifies on pole for the Azerbaijan GP while title challenger Norris 17th

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Charles Leclerc has qualified on pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Max Verstappen is sixth and Lando Norris only 17th on Saturday in a session that could have a big impact on the title race. Ferrari’s Leclerc, who won the last race in Italy, was fastest by .321 seconds from McLaren’s Oscar Piastri. The second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz Jr. is third. Norris was eliminated in the first session and told broadcaster Sky that “I had to lift” — slow down — because of a yellow flag. Norris is second in the standings, 62 points behind Verstappen with eight races remaining.

